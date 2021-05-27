Sports

Colorado Rapids host FC Dallas in conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

FC Dallas (1-2-3) vs. Colorado Rapids (3-2-1)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -119, FC Dallas +283, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host FC Dallas in Western Conference play.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall and 3-1-3 at home during the 2020 season. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road a season ago. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured), Nkosi Tafari (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured), Phelipe Megiolaro (injured).

