FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution square off

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New England Revolution (4-1-2) vs. FC Cincinnati (1-3-1)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +267, New England -109, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati hit the pitch.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-4 at home. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago and recorded five assists.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 6-4-3 on the road in the 2020 season. New England scored 33 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Tom Pettersson (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Franko Kovacevic (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).

