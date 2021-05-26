Kiko Francisco Coelho, Leopoldo Herrera win dramatic US Amateur Four-Ball at Chambers Bay

Leopoldo Herrera III (second from left), Kiko Francisco Coelho and Sam Meek march up the second fairway during the finals match of the USGA Amateur Four Ball Championship at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

If the United States Golf Association indeed was considering this to be a test for Chambers Bay to potentially host another U.S. Open, as Pierce County leaders hope, the jewel links course absolutely aced it.

Just like the U.S. Open six years ago, the USGA’s last championship here, it was an epic finish in an epic setting.

Collegian Leopoldo Herrera, and Kiko Francisco Coehlo, a 2021 Florida high-school graduate, won the sixth U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff Wednesday evening over Canadians Brendan Macdougall and Sam Meek.

Chambers Bay’s remade, poa annua greens? Exquisite. All week during this Four-Ball they were soft yet firm. They showcased all their hills and shelves and curves, and put a premium on putting creativity.

“This course is spectacular,” Loyola of Chicago golfer Devin Johnson said minutes after he and Tyler Anderson lost their semifinal match to Macdougall and Meek in another sudden-death playoff earlier Wednesday.

“The greens are unbelievable. They make you be so creative.

“This course is special.”

Indeed, the tee boxes, the fairways—the entire course—have never looked better. Don’t take our word for it. Those with the USGA who came out to see how Chambers Bay has evolved since its 2015 U.S. Open said same thing.

So of course the final match of this Four-Ball went down to the final hole. An extra, playoff hole at near-sunset, at that.

Epic seems to be what Chambers Bay does. And is.

With stately strides and exquisite drives, the Portuguese-born Coelho and his partner Herrera seemed poised to take control of their title match, particularly after they birdied the par-4 11th hole to go 2 up.

Leopoldo Herrera III lines up a putt with the assistance of teammate Kiki Francisco Coelho during the finals match of the USGA Amateur Four Ball Championship at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Then, just as they had in their morning semifinal match that stretched into the afternoon, Macdougall and Meek rallied late. Rugged like their home country, the teammates at the University of Nevada carried their own Wolf Pack bags up and down and up the sprawling, 7,475 course for five rounds the last three days. As Wednesday became night, the gritty Meek and the quieter (at least on the course this week) and steely Macdougall won the 15th hole with brilliant tee shots, then Macdougall’s birdie-2.

On the 17th green, a freight train roared past on the adjoining tracks. Macdougall ignored it—or reveled in it. He also birdied that par 3. The championship match was tied again.

It was just after 7 p.m., 12 hours after these two sides began golfing in the semifinals.

On the 18th green, the pin was set at the same place on the back shelf of the 18th green where it was six years ago, when Dustin Johnson infamously three-putted the 2015 U.S. Open Championship to Jordan Spieth. This time, both amateur sides birdied. Macdougall nearly won the title with a chip from the front right fringe of the green at the bunker. It rolled close and almost fell in the cup for an eagle.

Herrera followed with an equaling birdie putt from about 15 feet on the back shelf. That kept the tournament going. It was nearing 8 p.m.

The 19th hole to start the sudden-death playoff was the par-5 first, 555-yards downhill with a slope off the left of the fairway toward Puget Sound. Coelho and Herrera carded another birdie to begin the playoff.

Meek had a birdie putt to halve the hole and extend the final again. Playing as methodically as he had all morning, afternoon into evening, Meek contemplated his putt. He pushed it to the left of the hole. The tall native of Peterborough, Ontario, bent over at the waist in disbelief.

That’s how Coelho and Herrera, who’s been a member of the Venezuelan national team, won the sixth U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.

With the silver trophy, Coelho and Herrera get a 10-year exemption from the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.

Chambers Bay gets the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Aug. 8-14, 2022. The USGA announced that this week.

The idea for the course and for Pierce County, which owns it, is for the Women’s Amateur to lead to the U.S. Women’s Open at Chambers Bay, possibly in 2026 or ‘27. Don Anderson, counsel to County Executive Bruce Dammeier, told The News Tribune Friday that was the target.

That, they believe, would be as exciting and unique as this week has been—and would result in another U.S. Open returning in 2028 or later.