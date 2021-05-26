Sports

Jofra Archer has elbow surgery, to be evaluated in 4 weeks

The Associated Press

LONDON

Jofra Archer has had surgery on a long-standing right elbow injury, England said Wednesday, and is unlikely to play for the national team before July.

The paceman had the operation on Friday and his recovery will be reviewed by his consultant in four weeks, at which point Archer will receive further guidance about when he can start bowling again, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

That timeframe means Archer is sure to miss the two-match test series against New Zealand starting June 2, which was already confirmed, and the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting June 23.

A three-match one-day international against Sri Lanka starts June 29 and another three-match ODI series, against Pakistan, begins July 8. England’s most high-profile series of its international summer comprises five tests against India starting Aug. 4.

Archer had to pull out of the Indian Premier League because of the elbow injury and then felt pain in the same area bowling for Sussex in an English County Championship match last week.

