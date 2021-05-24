Huskers’ Hoiberg hires Shannan Lum as recruiting coordinator

Shannan Lum has been hired as recruiting coordinator for the Nebraska men's basketball program, coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday.

Lum will be the second woman to hold the title at a Power Five school. The other is Bailey Bachamp, who has been Kansas State's recruiting coordinator and assistant to the head coach for four years.

Hoiberg created the recruiting coordinator job after last season. Lum, who will start at $36,000 per year, will monitor the NCAA transfer portal, implement and manage the team's recruiting database and assist with recruiting research. She also will help the staff with advanced scouting, including opponent and team self-scouting, as well as game preparation.

“When we evaluated our entire program following the season, we wanted to enhance player development as well as look for opportunities to take advantage of the changing recruiting landscape," Hoiberg said.

"The addition of Shannan to our staff is another step in the process as we look for ways to elevate our program.”

Lum was director of video for the California women’s basketball program the past two seasons. She was an intern for the Stanford women’s basketball program under Tara VanDerveer in 2018-19, assisting in scouting and day-to-day operations.

Lum is a 2018 graduate of St. John's, where she was a team manager and operations assistant for the men's team for two years. She also spent two years working with the St. John's women's team.

“Shannan brings experience working for both the Pac-12 and Big East programs, and she provides our staff another valuable perspective," Hoiberg said.

“Her background in coaching and operations will enhance our basketball staff in game preparation as well.”