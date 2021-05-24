Sports
Lille holds on to win French title by 1 point from PSG
Lille won 2-1 at Angers to secure its first French league title in 10 years and beat defending champion Paris Saint-Germain by one point, preventing PSG from sealing a record-equaling 10th championship.
Neymar missed a penalty before Kylian Mbappe netted his league-leading 27th goal as PSG won 2-0 at Brest.
Canada forward Jonathan David opened the scoring early for Lille and then won a penalty converted by Turkey veteran Burak Yilmaz just before the break.
Angers scored an injury-time consolation but Lille had just a few seconds to wait after restarting the game before celebrating a remarkable achievement.
Lille lost only three games compared to eight for PSG.
Comments