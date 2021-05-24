Diamondbacks RHP Widener exits in 2nd inning

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taylor Widener, left, heads to the dugout after he was pulled from the mound in the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taylor Widener left Sunday’s game at Colorado in the second inning with an apparent injury.

It was Widener's first game since April 22. He was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a right groin strain.

Widener allowed an unearned run 1 2/3 innings against the Rockies. After Trevor Story’s RBI single in the second, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer came to the mound and Widener was replaced by lefty Joe Mantiply.