Sports

Revs beat 10-man Red Bulls 3-1, stay atop Eastern Conference

The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Gustavo Bou had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, and the New England Revolution beat the 10-man New York Red Bulls 3-1 to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings on Saturday night.

Bou tied it 1-1 in the 36th minute, splitting a pair of defenders on a run created by Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s through ball and finishing into the right corner.

Tajon Buchanan gave the Revolution (4-1-2) a 2-1 lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time with an acute angle finish, also assisted by Traustason.

Adam Buksa capped the scoring in the 82nd minute with a close-range finish of Bou’s cross.

The Red Bulls (2-4-0) led when Andrés Reyes headed home Frankie Amaya’s corner in the seventh minute. Reyes was sent off with his second yellow card in the 38th minute.

  Comments  

Sports

New York takes on Chicago following Montgomery’s strong performance

May 22, 2021 7:18 PM

Sports

Utah opens playoffs against Memphis

May 22, 2021 7:18 PM

Health & Science

Friday Sports in Brief

May 22, 2021 7:18 PM

Sports

Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins help Mystics beat Liberty

May 22, 2021 7:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service