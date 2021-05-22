Bassitt, Athletics to take on Sandoval, Angels

Oakland Athletics (27-19, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-26, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to play the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Angels are 7-12 against AL West opponents. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .247 batting average, Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .333.

The Athletics are 4-7 in division play. Oakland has hit 63 home runs this season, second in the league. Ramon Laureano leads them with 11, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-4. Yusmeiro Petit earned his sixth victory and Chad Pinder went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Mike Mayers took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 33 RBIs and is batting .256.

Laureano leads the Athletics with 19 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mitch Moreland: (rib).