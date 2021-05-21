Sports

Messi to skip Barcelona’s final game of Spanish season

The Associated Press

Barcelona's Lionel Messi walks during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi walks during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Joan Monfort AP
BARCELONA, Spain

Lionel Messi might have played his final game for Barcelona.

The Argentina star has been given permission to skip the team's final game of the Spanish league season — at Eibar on Saturday — so he can have extra rest ahead of the Copa América, Barcelona said Friday.

Messi didn't train on Friday. Barcelona is out of contention for the league title.

His contract expires at the end of this season, and he hasn't given an indication he will sign a new one.

The 33-year-old Messi has been with Barcelona for his whole career, but he tried to leave following the 2019-20 season, saying he wasn’t happy with the direction the club was taking.

The Copa América starts June 13, when Argentina takes on Chile.

Barcelona is third in the Spanish league, seven points behind leader Atletico Madrid and five behind Real Madrid. The team could get overtaken by fourth-place Sevilla, which is two points back ahead of a home match against Alaves. Last-place Eibar has already been relegated.

  Comments  

Sports

Golden Knights take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Wild

May 21, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Thursday Sports in Brief

May 21, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Orioles take 3-game slide into matchup with Nationals

May 21, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Altuve takes 14-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

May 21, 2021 3:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service