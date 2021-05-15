Phillies star Harper exits with sore shoulder, Jays win 4-0

Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia 4-0 Saturday night in a game when Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness.

Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats.

The Phillies said Harper is day to day.

“It came on tonight," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He came to us, smart. You don't want to make it worse. Got him out. Hopefully it's just day to day.”

Harper wasn't the only Philadelphia player to depart early.

Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto in the eighth. Girardi said Realmuto had a sore left wrist.

Realmuto left Tuesday’s game against Washington after taking a foul ball off his left knee and felt ill with a fever Wednesday night. After not playing Thursday, he was the DH in Friday night’s series opener with the Blue Jays.

Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen had his left hip flexor lock up during a late at-bat but stayed in the game. Girardi said McCutchen told him postgame that he is fine.

Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola (3-3). The drive to right was Guerrero's sixth to the opposite field.

“It feels great the way everything is going right now,” Guerrero said through an interpreter. “But more than that the way my teammates are right now, the way everybody is playing, everybody trusting each other."

Anthony Kay went four innings for the Blue Jays, giving up one hit, two walks and striking out six during a 79-pitch outing. Relievers Travis Bergen (2-0), A.J. Cole, Tyler Chatwood and Jordan Romano helped Toronto pitchers finish with 14 strikeouts.

Kay was on a pitch count of around 80 as the Blue Jays build his arm strength.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI double and Reese McGuire added a run-scoring single as Toronto took a 3-0 lead in the second.

Nola allowed three runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine and walked three.

“Obviously it's tough,” Nola said of the injuries. “But it's a long season and we expect those guys to be healthy here soon, hopefully. It's a blow to us but other guys need to step up, too.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorius (right elbow stiffness) was out of the lineup for the third straight game and said he will undergo additional tests that will likely include a second MRI exam on Monday. Gregorius said there is swelling on the outside of the elbow that limits his swinging a bat. “I am worried because I haven’t been on the field,” said Gregorius, who isn’t sure if he can avoid going on the injured list. … RHP Archie Bradley (left oblique strain) allowed one run and two hits over one inning for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Blue Jays: CF George Springer (quadriceps) continues taking batting practice and is going through his rehab program but there is no date for when he will return. “It’s always tough to tell when it comes to quads,” manager Charlie Montoyo said.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Chase Anderson (2-3) and Toronto LHP Robbie Ray (1-1) are the scheduled starters in the series finale on Sunday.