Montgomery, Yankees to face Patino, Rays

New York Yankees (18-16, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-17, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (1-0, 1.17 ERA, .52 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +114, Yankees -133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and New York will square off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has a collective batting average of .222 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .287.

The Yankees are 7-12 in division play. New York has hit 46 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the club with nine, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-2. Ryan Yarbrough notched his first victory and Wendle went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Gerrit Cole registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .432.

Stanton leads the Yankees with 14 extra base hits and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Diego Castillo: (groin), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left wrist), Ji-Man Choi: (knee), Francisco Mejia: (left intercostal).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (knee), Rougned Odor: (knee).