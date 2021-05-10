Miami takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight road win

Miami Heat (37-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits Boston aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Celtics have gone 20-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston averages 44.4 rebounds per game and is 24-13 when outrebounding opponents.

The Heat are 21-17 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is fifth in the NBA allowing just 107.9 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 26.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Celtics. Tristan Thompson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.1 points per game and shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler is averaging 6.6 assists and 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 115.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 47.0% shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (ankle), Robert Williams III: day to day (foot).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee).