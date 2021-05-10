Davis leads Los Angeles against New York after 42-point game

New York Knicks (38-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (38-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the New York Knicks after Anthony Davis scored 42 points in the Lakers' 123-110 victory against the Suns.

The Lakers are 19-15 in home games. Los Angeles averages 109.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Knicks have gone 16-19 away from home. New York averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 21-7 when winning the turnover battle.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Lakers 111-96 in their last matchup on April 12. Julius Randle led New York with 34 points, and Dennis Schroder paced Los Angeles scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montrezl Harrell ranks fourth on the Lakers scoring 13.7 points per game, and is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Andre Drummond is averaging 10.9 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Reggie Bullock leads the Knicks averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.9 points per game and shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Randle is averaging 25 points and nine rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 105.5 points, 42 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 48.0% shooting.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (calf), LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Dennis Schroder: out (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (lower back), Alex Caruso: day to day (foot), Marc Gasol: day to day (finger), Anthony Davis: day to day (calf), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (ankle), Alec Burks: day to day (knee).