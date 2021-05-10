Cleveland faces Indiana on 6-game home skid

Indiana Pacers (31-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland looks to end its six-game home slide with a victory against Indiana.

The Cavaliers are 4-7 against the rest of their division. Cleveland averages 15.5 turnovers and is 10-26 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Pacers are 6-4 against opponents from the Central Division. Indiana is the NBA leader with 16.3 fast break points per game led by TJ Warren averaging 4.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pacers won 114-111 in the last matchup on March 3. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 29 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton ranks third on the Cavaliers with 4.2 assists and scores 24.4 points per game. Kevin Love is averaging two made 3-pointers and 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 20.5 points and is adding 11.8 rebounds. Justin Holiday is averaging two made 3-pointers and scoring 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 0-10, averaging 102.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points on 51.3% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 124.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (head), Dylan Windler: out for season (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: out (concussion), Darius Garland: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out for season (neck), Cedi Osman: out (ankle).

Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: out (head), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring).