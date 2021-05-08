Lillard leads Portland into matchup with San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (32-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (38-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs. Lillard currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 28.6 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 19-18 in conference games. Portland is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint.

The Spurs have gone 17-22 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 24.5 assists per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 7.2.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 107-106 on April 16. CJ McCollum scored 29 points to help lead Portland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 28.6 points and 7.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. McCollum is averaging 20.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Portland.

DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 122.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 45.7% shooting.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).

Spurs: Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Derrick White: out for season (ankle).