Toronto faces Los Angeles on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (26-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-27, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto comes into the matchup against Los Angeles as losers of three straight games.

The Lakers are 17-14 on their home court. Los Angeles has a 33-16 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Raptors are 10-22 in road games. Toronto ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 110-101 on April 6. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond is shooting 53.1% and averaging 12.3 points. Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Khem Birch leads the Raptors with 7.6 rebounds and averages 11.4 points. Pascal Siakam is averaging five rebounds and 16.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 40 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 48.8% shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 108.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Dennis Schroder: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (thumb), Alex Caruso: day to day (back), Marc Gasol: day to day (finger), Anthony Davis: day to day (calf), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (ankle).

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: out (leg), Paul Watson: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (rest), Chris Boucher: out (knee).