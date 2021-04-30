Dolphins add safety Holland, tackle Eichenberg in 2nd round

Oregon safety Jevon Holland was drafted in the second round Friday by the Miami Dolphins after the Denver Broncos leapfrogged them to take a running back.

The Dolphins needed a ball carrier, but Denver moved one spot ahead of them by trading up to select North Carolina's Javonte Williams.

Miami then chose Holland, a native of Canada, with the 36th overall pick.

The Dolphins traded up from 50th to 42nd to take 6-foot-6, 306-pound Liam Eichenberg, a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame.

Holland, who grew up in British Columbia, was coached by former NFL back Napoleon Kaufman in high school in Oakland, California. Holland’s father, Robert, played Sacramento State and in the Canadian Football League.

“Football is super pop across all of Canada,” Holland said. “My dad and brother both played football. It's me just trying to follow in their footsteps. I think it turned out to be a pretty good choice.”

Holland had five interceptions as a freshman in 2018 and four as a sophomore, when he also averaged 15.3 yards on 16 punt returns. He opted out last year.

“I played receiver in high school,” he said, “and that’s where I developed a lot of my ball-hawking ability.”

Eichenberg adds further youth to an offensive line that included a franchise record three rookie starters last year.

In the first round Thursday, Miami drafted Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle and Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

