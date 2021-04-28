Lillard, Portland set for matchup against Memphis

Portland Trail Blazers (33-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (31-29, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers square off against the Memphis Grizzlies. Lillard is fifth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 14-21 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 56.3 points in the paint. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 12.7.

The Trail Blazers are 17-18 in Western Conference play. Portland ranks third in the Western Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Enes Kanter averaging 4.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 120-113 in the last meeting on April 25. Ja Morant led Memphis with 28 points, and CJ McCollum led Portland with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is scoring 17 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 28.3 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. McCollum is averaging 22.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points on 46.2% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 113 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).