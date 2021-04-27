Yankees trade Mike Tauchman to Giants for Wandy Peralta

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Wandy Peralta throws a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 6-5. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

The New York Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for outfielder Mike Tauchman.

New York also gets a player to be named as part of the deal.

Peralta, 29, is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Giants this season and is 9-9 with a 4.72 ERA and two saves in nine major league seasons with Cincinnati (2016-19) and San Francisco (2019-21). He throws fastballs, sliders and changeups, mixing in occassional sinkers, and his fastball averages 95 mph.

Last season, Peralta went 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 25 relief outings. Left-handed hitters were just 7-for-41 (.171) against him.

Peralta becomes the third left-hander in the bullpen after closer Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson. Zack Britton is on the 60-day injured list following elbow surgery and is expected back in June.

With Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner splitting time in left field, there was little opportunity for Tauchman to find a spot in the lineup.

Tauchman, 30, is 3 for 14 (.214) in 11 games and has a .250 average with 26 doubles, 13 home runs, 63 RBIs and 16 stolen bases over five major league seasons with Colorado (2017-18) and the Yankees (2019-21). Tauchman was acquired by the Yankees from the Rockies for left-hander Phillip Diehl on March 23, 2019.

San Francisco lost outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on Sunday to a mild oblique strain. Yastrzemski had an MRI exam Monday, and manager Gabe Kapler said the Giants were hopeful the outfielder could avoid a trip the injured list.

Peralta has a $925,000, one-year contract, is eligible for arbitration after the season and can become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Tauchman has a $624,200 salary while in the major leagues and $301,550 while in the minors. He could be eligible for arbitration for the first time after this season.