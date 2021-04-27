Oklahoma City faces Boston, seeks to stop 14-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-41, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (32-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City heads into the matchup against Boston as losers of 14 straight games.

The Celtics have gone 19-11 in home games. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 110.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Thunder are 11-20 on the road. Oklahoma City has a 15-38 record when giving up over 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 111-94 in the last matchup on March 27. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 27 points, and Theo Maledon led Oklahoma City with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown ranks third on the Celtics averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 24.4 points per game while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Tristan Thompson is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 7.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

Ty Jerome is second on the Thunder averaging 3.6 assists while scoring 10.3 points per game. Darius Bazley is averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 111 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.0% shooting.

Thunder: 0-10, averaging 103.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (ankle), Kemba Walker: out (side).

Thunder: Gabriel Deck: out (not with team), Tony Bradley: out (ankle), Josh Hall: out (knee), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (hip).