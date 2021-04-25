Vancouver travels to Ottawa for division matchup

Vancouver Canucks (19-19-3, sixth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (17-27-4, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +100, Canucks -123

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa plays Vancouver in a matchup of North Division teams.

The Senators are 17-27-4 against opponents from the North Division. Ottawa ranks 23rd in the league with 30.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Canucks are 19-19-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 30 total points for the Senators, 16 goals and 14 assists. Connor Brown has eight goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 37 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 20 assists. Bo Horvat has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Anton Forsberg: day to day (lower body), Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body).