MacKinnon and Colorado take on St. Louis

Colorado Avalanche (31-10-4, second in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-19-6, fifth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues +145, Avalanche -178

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado hit the ice against St. Louis. He currently ranks third in the in the NHL with 59 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 41 assists.

The Blues have gone 20-19-6 against division opponents. St. Louis has allowed 36 power-play goals, killing 75.3% of opponent chances.

The Avalanche are 31-10-4 against opponents in the West Division. Colorado ranks 10th in the NHL with 34.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.6 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 43 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 23 assists. Mike Hoffman has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

MacKinnon has 59 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 41 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (undisclosed), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Avalanche: Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (health protocols), Joonas Donskoi: day to day (covid-19), Mikko Rantanen: out (covid-19).