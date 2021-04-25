San Jose faces Arizona on 8-game skid

Arizona Coyotes (21-22-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-24-5, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -113, Coyotes -108

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose comes into the matchup with Arizona as losers of eight games in a row.

The Sharks are 18-24-5 against West Division teams. San Jose averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 21-22-5 against division opponents. Arizona has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 79.2% of opponent chances.

Arizona beat San Jose 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on March 27. Phil Kessel scored three goals for the Coyotes in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane has 37 total points for the Sharks, 18 goals and 19 assists. Tomas Hertl has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Kessel leads the Coyotes with 17 goals and has 37 points. Alex Goligoski has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Tyler Pitlick: day to day (upper body), Conor Garland: out (lower body).