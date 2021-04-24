Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Seattle at Portland
Calgary at Lethbridge
Edmonton at Medicine Hat
Vancouver at Kelowna
Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Prince Albert vs. Brandon
Friday's results
Calgary 6 Lethbridge 3
Everett 6 Spokane 1
Kamloops 3 Victoria 2
Kelowna 5 Prince George 1
Red Deer at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Winnipeg 4 Saskatoon 1
Regina 4 Moose Jaw 1
Sunday's games
Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)
Monday's games
Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
