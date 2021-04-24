Sports

Nashville rallies from down a pair again to knot Montreal

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Hany Mukhtar's goal at the 77th minute pulled Nashville into a 2-all draw against Montreal on Saturday.

Mukhtar took a loose ball in the box and sent it past the keeper. Mason Toye started the scoring with a goal at the 13th minute. Zachary Brault-Guillard made it 2-0 at the 42nd by starting a midfield run down the right and putting a shot above the keeper scraping the bottom of the crossbar for his first career MLS goal.

Jhonder Cádiz put Nashville (0-0-2) on the board at the 54th heading in a cross from Randall Leal.

It’s the second consecutive week Nashville emerged from a two-goal deficit to secure a point. In its second season, Nashville posted a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati after falling behind by a pair in the first 12 minutes.

Montreal (1-0-1) posted a 4-2 win against Toronto to open its season.

