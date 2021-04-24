Crosby scores 20th goal as Penguins beat Devils 4-2

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with goaltender Casey DeSmith after a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 20th goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday.

Crosby got an empty-netter with 0.1 seconds to play. His goal came following a tense net-mouth scramble in which the Devils nearly tied the game.

Crosby surpassed Evgeni Malkin and Mario Lemieux for the most 20-plus goal seasons in franchise history.

Jeff Carter and Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who completed a three-game series sweep of the Devils. Casey DeSmith stopped 34 shots.

New Jersey dropped its ninth straight game. Miles Wood and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.

BLUES 5, AVALANCHE 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had three goals and an assist, and St. Louis stopped a three-game slide.

Mike Hoffman and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

St. Louis had lost five straight against the Avalanche since winning at Colorado on Jan. 13 in the season opener for both teams.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which had won five in a row. Gabriel Landeskog also scored and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves.

CAPITALS 6, ISLANDERS 3

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Sprong scored twice in injured Alex Ovechkin’s place on Washington’s top line, Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves and the Capitals beat New York for the second time in three nights.

Evgeny Kutznetsov had a goal and two assists, and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals. Washington remained in first place in the tight East Division, one point ahead of second-place Pittsburgh. The Islanders are in third, two points behind the Penguins, and three ahead of Boston.

Anthony Beauvillier, Adam Pelech and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves.

PANTHERS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored 24 seconds into overtime to help Florida tighten up the Central Division standings.

After a turnover in the Panthers' end, Barkov raced the length of the ice and fired a shot that trundled in for his 22nd goal.

In winning for just the second time (2-4-2) against Carolina, the Panthers pulled within one point of the Hurricanes. Florida has seven games left in the regular season, Carolina nine.

Florida’s MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling and Alex Wennberg scored, and Chris Driedger made 16 saves.

Carolina’s Dougie Hamilton scored twice, Andrei Svechnikov posted a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots.

STARS 2, RED WINGS 1, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Jamie Benn scored 32 seconds into overtime, lifting Dallas past Detroit.

Dallas outshot Detroit by more than three times and had the puck for much of the game, but trailed after Dennis Cholowski scored late in the first period until Mark Pysyk made it 1-all early in the third.

Benn took advantage of a turnover by Detroit in the extra period, carried the puck into the left circle and lifted a shot over Jonathan Bernier’s blocker.

Anton Khudobin stopped 16 shots for the Stars and Bernier had a season-high 50 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mitch Marner scored his 100th NHL goals to help Toronto beat Winnipeg.

John Tavares, Joe Thornton and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto, and Jack Campbell made 25 saves. The Maple Leafs stretched their North Division lead to eight points over the second-place Jets.

Thornton, at 41 years, 296 days, became the oldest player in Toronto franchise history to score. He broke the record set by Allan Stanley at 41 years, 252 days on Nov. 8, 1967.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots. The Jets have lost three straight for the first time this season.

FLAMES 5, CANADIENS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored twice and Calgary beat Montreal for the second straight night.

Milan Lucic, Brett Ritchie and Rasmus Andersson also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves to improve to 6-1 against Montreal this season. The Flames opened the three-game set Friday with a 3-2 victory.

Tyler Toffoli and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens. They hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, four points ahead of Calgary with a game in hand.

Cayden Primeau made 29 saves in his season debut and third career start for Montreal. He’s the son of former NHL player Keith Primeau.

The teams will close the series Monday night in Calgary.