Hield’s late 3 lifts Kings past Timberwolves 128-125

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) looks to pass the ball as he's defended by Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside (20) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua) AP

Buddy Hield scored 29 points, including a 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 128-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Moments after Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell missed from above the arc, Hield came back the other way and hit his seventh 3 of the game to help Sacramento avoid being swept in the three-game season series with the Timberwolves.

De’Aaron Fox had 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Kings. Harrison Barnes added 22 points and seven assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points for Minnesota but missed an off-balance one-handed shot in the final seconds. Naz Reid added 24 points and seven assists.

After Fox made a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining, the Timberwolves called timeout to advance the ball but failed to get off a shot.

Sacramento trailed early in the fourth quarter, then went on a 12-0 run to go up 117-115. The two teams traded shots down the stretch before Hield’s big shot.

Hield has been streaky for most of the season but bounced back from an off night in the first game of the back-to-back. Hield shot 11 of 16 overall.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Juancho Hernanogomez banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter. … Jaylen Howell missed his fourth straight game with a bruised right tibia.

Kings: A visibly angry Hassan Whiteside was hit with a technical foul in the third quarter when he repeatedly pointed to the Timberwolves bench and yelled, “I’ll (mess) you up.” … Sacramento scored 70 or more points in the first half for the second consecutive game. A night earlier the Kings tied their season-high with 74. … Richaun Holmes sat out a fifth game with a right hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Play at Utah on Saturday before returning to Minnesota to face the Jazz on Monday.

Kings: Face the Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday night. The two clubs have faced each other twice this season, with the visiting team winning each time.