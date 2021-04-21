Davies scheduled to start for Chicago against New York

New York Mets (7-5, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (7-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-1, 18.90 ERA, 3.30 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (1-2, 33.75 ERA, 7.21 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +122, Mets -140; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to take on the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 5-5 on their home turf. Chicago ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .189 batting average, Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .264.

The Mets are 3-4 in road games. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .329, good for third in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the team with a mark of .490.

The Cubs won the last meeting 3-1. Jake Arrieta earned his third victory and Eric Sogard went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Chicago. Taijuan Walker registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with five home runs and is batting .264.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with two home runs and has six RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Bote: (illness).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).