Montreal visits McDavid and the Oilers

Montreal Canadiens (19-15-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-15-2, third in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -128, Canadiens +105; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton square off against Montreal. McDavid is first in the NHL with 74 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 50 assists.

The Oilers are 27-15-2 against opponents in the North Division. Edmonton ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by McDavid with 24.

The Canadiens are 19-15-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks 20th in the league with 32.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 24 goals, adding 50 assists and collecting 74 points. Leon Draisaitl has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-24 in 43 games this season. Nicholas Suzuki has six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: None listed.