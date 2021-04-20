Sports

Florida puts home win streak on the line against Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-23-9, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (29-12-5, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -210, Blue Jackets +174; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Columbus looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Panthers have gone 29-12-5 against division opponents. Florida ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov with 18.

The Blue Jackets are 15-23-9 against the rest of their division. Columbus has converted on 13.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 46 total points for the Panthers, 15 goals and 31 assists. Frank Vatrano has seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 34 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 19 assists. Jack Roslovic has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 1-8-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Noel Acciari: day to day (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (upper body), MacKenzie Weegar: day to day (undisclsoed).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

