Heat top Nets 109-107; Durant exits in 1st with thigh injury

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, second from right, is mobbed by teammates after he made the winning shot against the Brooklyn Nets at the end of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Bam Adebayo’s 13-foot jumper rattled in as time expired, and the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday to snap a three-game slide.

Adebayo had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six points in the final minutes before finishing the game on a 10-2 run. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Trevor Ariza had 15 for Miami.

Landry Shamet had 30 points for Brooklyn, and Kyrie Irving scored 20 for the Nets. Brooklyn played again without James Harden, sidelined with a hamstring issue, and lost Kevin Durant early in the first quarter with a left thigh contusion.

Jimmy Butler was held out by Miami with a sprained right ankle, his 16th game missed this season.

CLIPPERS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 105

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George led five starters in double figures with 23 points and the Clippers routed Minnesota for their eighth win in nine games.

Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in his return from a four-game absence because of a sore right foot. Fans attending a Clippers game at Staples Center for the first time in over a year saw their team hit a season-high 21 3-pointers.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points to lead the Wolves, who dropped their sixth in a row on the road. Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting. He missed five of six 3s.

HAWKS 129, PACERS 117

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and Atlanta beat Indiana.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks, who have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach Nate McMillan. Atlanta has won nine of 11 at home.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana, which had won five of seven on the road.

KNICKS 122, PELICANS 112, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York’s streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat New Orleans for their sixth consecutive victory.

Rose scored 23 points. He had the assist on Reggie Bullock’s 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in regulation, blocked a last shot by the Pelicans that would’ve won it and then opened overtime with a steal and layup to give New York the lead for good.

The Knicks extended their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2013-14.

Zion Williamson had 34 points and nine rebounds in his first career game at Madison Square Garden. Eric Bledsoe scored 20 of his 22 points after halftime for the Pelicans.

ROCKETS 114, MAGIC 110

ORLANDO (AP) — Christian Wood scored 25 points, Kelly Olynyk added 24 and Houston Rockets used a strong offensive showing in the third quarter to rally past Orlando.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 22 and made four 3-pointers points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter as the Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak and a five-game road skid. Armoni Brooks chipped in 16 points and another five 3-pointers for a Houston squad that shot 51.2% from the floor and hit 16 3-pointers.

Dwayne Bacon scored 22 points for Orlando, his fourth 20-point performance of the season. Cole Anthony had 16 points and nine assists, and Gary Harris added 16.

RAPTORS 112, THUNDER 106

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and Toronto extended Oklahoma City’s season-worst losing streak to 10 games.

Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Luguentz Dort scored 29 points and Darius Bazley added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

HORNETS 109, TRAIL BLAZERS 101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier had 34 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Charlotte rode a strong first quarter to a win over Portland, snapping a four-game losing streak.

P.J. Washington had 23 points and eight rebounds after missing three games with an ankle injury, and Miles Bridges added 19 points, including two highlight-reel dunks, for the Hornets (28-28). Charlotte snapped a seven-game losing streak against Portland.

Carmelo Anthony had six 3-pointers and 24 points for the Trail Blazers (32-24), who played without star Damian Lillard for the second straight game due to a hamstring injury. CJ McCollum scored 22 points.

KINGS 121, MAVERICKS 107

DALLAS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Harrison Barnes added 24 and Terence Davis II 23 as Sacramento snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Barnes scored 11 in the third quarter as the Kings built a 21-point lead midway through the period. Sacramento, which never trailed, held off a late Dallas run that cut the lead to six with 3½ minutes left.

Luka Doncic scored 37 points, 22 in the fourth quarter, for the Mavericks, who lost for the fifth time in seven games following a season-long five-game winning streak. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 22 points, one short of his season high, and Jalen Brunson added 20 off the bench.