Surging Brandon Wheat Kings knock off Moose Jaw Warriors in WHL action

The Associated Press

Regina, Saskatchewan

REGINA - Ben McCartney had a goal and two assists as the Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Ridly Greig, Jake Chiasson and Lynden McCallum also scored for the Wheat Kings (14-3-2-0).

Brad Ginnell replied for the Warriors (7-11-1-0).

The Wheat Kings outshot the Warriors 34-20.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 1

PORTLAND — The Winterhawks (5-4-3-0) scored two third-period goals to pull away from Seattle (7-6-0-0). Reece Newkirk, Nick Cicek and Brody Tallman scored for Portland, while Keltie Jeri-Leon had the Seattle goal.

---

TIGERS 5 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Medicine Hat (10-3-0-1) extended its point streak to six games, while Red Deer (2-13-2-0) lost its 10th in a row. Lukas Svejkovsky had three assists for the Tigers, who outshot the Rebels 34-17.

---

HURRICANES 6 OIL KINGS 5 (SO)

EDMONTON — Lethbridge (7-7-2-0) secured some vengeance over Edmonton (13-1-0-1) after losing 4-0 to the Oil Kings on Thursday. It was only the second loss all season for Edmonton.

---

BRONCOS 3 BLADES 2 (SO)

REGINA — Swift Current (4-14-1-0) secured a come-from-behind victory over Saskatoon (14-2-2-1) to snap a seven-game losing skid. The Broncos' Braeden Lewis scored 2:03 into the third period to tie the game. After a scoreless overtime, Mathew Ward scored the winner for Swift Current.

---

ROCKETS 7 COUGARS 5

Kamloops, B.C. — Trevor Wong scored four goals for Kelowna (2-1-0-0), including the short-handed game winner early in the third period. It was a return to the ice for the Rockets after a COVID-19 isolation period. The Cougars (4-4-1-1) made a game of it in the third with three unanswered goals but could not tie it up.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.

