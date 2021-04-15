Phillies look to end 3-game slide

Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) vs. New York Mets (5-3)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.46 ERA, .92 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -235, Phillies +197; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mets finished 17-23 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. New York hit .272 as a team last year while averaging 9.2 hits per game.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 90 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the seventh time this year. New York leads the season series 4-2.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).