New York hosts Toronto after Trent Jr.’s 44-point game

Toronto Raptors (21-32, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (26-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the New York Knicks after Gary Trent Jr. scored 44 points in the Raptors' 135-115 victory over the Cavaliers.

The Knicks have gone 18-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks seventh in the league shooting 38.1% from downtown, led by Alec Burks shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Raptors are 14-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 41.2 rebounds per game and is 12-3 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 100-83 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 25 points, and Julius Randle led New York with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 46.1% and averaging 22.8 points. Burks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 14 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Malachi Flynn ranks fourth on the Raptors averaging 2.2 assists while scoring 4.4 points per game. Chris Boucher is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 12.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 108.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 44.0% shooting.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: John Henson: out (calf), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Pascal Siakam: out (rest), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Lowry: out (foot).