Irving, Schroder thrown out of Lakers-Nets game

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroeder (17) defends against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in New York

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were thrown out in the third quarter Saturday night, taking even more star power from a matchup between the Nets and Lakers that was already missing plenty.

Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers led the Nets most of the way, thanks in large part to Schroder's strong play.

But he and Irving began jawing after Irving was called for a foul on Schroder. Referee Zach Zarba got between them and issued the first technicals.

Irving then walked toward the Nets bench across the floor but kept talking toward Schroder behind him, and referee Tyler Ford ejected him. Schroder was then tossed as well.

Schroder finished with 19 points and Irving 18.

