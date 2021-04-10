Chisholm homers off deGrom, Marlins beat Mets 3-0

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. stands at first after being walked by New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and the Miami Marlins blanked the New York Mets 3-0 on Saturday.

DeGrom (0-1) matched a career best with 14 strikeouts over eight innings, Rogers fanned 10 in six and the teams combined for 28 overall.

The 23-year-old Rogers (1-1) outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts. The left-hander got his first big league win against him in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31. This was his second.

A 2017 first-round draft pick, Rogers cruised in his third career outing against New York. He scattered three hits and two walks, retiring 11 straight in one stretch.

Rogers mixed a fastball averaging 95 mph with a slider and changeup, inducing 19 swing-and-misses among his 82 pitches. He ended his outing with strikeouts of Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso, stranding two runners to preserve a 1-0 lead.

Dylan Floro followed with a perfect seventh, Richard Bleier was helped by shortstop Miguel Rojas’ diving catch to rob pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar during a 1-2-3 eighth, and Yimi García completed the three-hitter for his first save, spelling struggling closer Anthony Bass.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena homered off Domingo Germán, helping Tampa Bay extend its mastery over New York.

The Rays have won 10 of 12 regular-season games between the AL East rivals since the start of 2020. Tampa Bay also eliminated the Yankees from last year’s playoffs in a five-game series that went the distance.

Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined to limit the Yankees to five hits.

Meadows got things rolling for the Rays with a solo homer in the first inning, his third of the season. He had three hits in Tampa Bay’s 10-5 win over New York the previous day and has homered three times in eight career at-bats against Germán (0-2).

Arozarena hit a 420-foot solo shot in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Andrew Kittredge (2-0) worked 1 2/3 innings for the victory.

BREWERS 9, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Avisaíl García homered, doubled and drove in five runs and Milwaukee ended St. Louis' winning streak at four games.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.

García’s two-run homer off Carlos Martínez (0-2) gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed runners in each of his five innings and was pulled after walking Yadier Molina to begin the sixth.

Austin Dean hit a three-run homer for the Cardinals in the eighth.

ATHLETICS 7, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer, rookie Seth Brown connected for his first big league home run and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 7-3 to win the series.

The Astros won the opener 6-2 on Thursday night to give them five straight victories over the A’s after a four-game sweep to start the season.

Brown sent a homer into the second deck in the eighth inning to give the Athletics five home runs in the last two games after they managed just three in their first eight.

Frankie Montas (1-1) held Houston scoreless and retired seven in a row before Kyle Tucker’s solo homer to start the seventh ended his day. Houston starter José Urquidy (0-1) allowed seven hits and four runs,

GIANTS 4, ROCKIES 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning in San Francisco's victory over Colorado.

Crawford also came through with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh of a 3-1 victory Friday in the home opener.

Ben Bowden (0-2) relieved Chi Chi González and surrendered consecutive walks to Alex Dickerson and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores before Crawford’s second homer of the season.

Ryan McMahon had put the Rockies ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

Caleb Baragar (2-0) pitched the sixth for the win. Three relievers later, Jake McGee earned his fourth save overall and second in two games facing his former Colorado club.

MARINERS 4, TWINS 3, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, lifting Seattle past Minnesota.

All three of Minnesota’s losses this season have come in the 10th, with the bullpen struggling with baseball’s new-as-of-2020 rule that starts each extra inning with a runner on second base.

For Seattle, that was Taylor Trammell, who homered earlier in the game. Taylor Rogers (0-1) picked up Braden Bishop’s bunt in front of the mound, but he couldn’t get a clean grip and held off on a throw as a precaution. Haniger hit a one-out fly deep enough to left for Trammell to come home.

Kendall Graveman (1-0) worked the ninth, and Keynan Middleton pitched a perfect 10th for the save.