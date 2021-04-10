Sports

Struggling Diamondbacks look to end 3-game losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (6-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-6)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 at home in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last year.

The Reds finished 15-16 in road games in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs and averaged 6.5 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

