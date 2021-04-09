Eastern Conference battle pits Milwaukee against Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (26-24, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-19, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets visit the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are 18-9 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 5.

The Hornets have gone 14-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 15-7 record against teams under .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 126-114 in the last meeting on Jan. 30. Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with 27 points, and Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton is shooting 48% and averaging 20.3 points. Brook Lopez is shooting 51.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 20.3 points while adding 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. P.J. Washington is averaging seven rebounds and 7.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 45.2% shooting.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 104.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 44.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: PJ Tucker: out (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).