Doncic and the Mavericks face the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (32-18, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (28-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Milwaukee Bucks. Doncic currently ranks fifth in the league scoring 28.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 12-10 in home games. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from downtown, led by Maxi Kleber shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The Bucks have gone 14-11 away from home. Milwaukee is second in the league with 47.9 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 112-109 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 31 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks with 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 28.5 points while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Khris Middleton is second on the Bucks averaging 20.4 points while adding 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Pat Connaughton is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 8 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 110.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 21 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 42.8% shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Trey Burke: out (calf), Maxi Kleber: out (leg), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: PJ Tucker: out (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).