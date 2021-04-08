Golden State hosts Washington after Curry’s 41-point game

Washington Wizards (18-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (24-27, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Washington Wizards after Stephen Curry scored 41 points in the Warriors' 122-121 victory over the Bucks.

The Warriors are 15-9 in home games. Golden State ranks ninth in the NBA with 13.7 fast break points per game led by Curry averaging 2.9.

The Wizards are 8-16 on the road. Washington is 5-22 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 44.1 rebounds per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors with 4.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 29.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.3 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards averaging 31.2 points and collecting 4.9 rebounds. Russell Westbrook is averaging 22 points and 13.6 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 49.3% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Eric Paschall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).