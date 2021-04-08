Senators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (24-14-2, second in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-23-4, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Ottawa. He's first in the NHL with 68 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 45 assists.

The Senators are 13-23-4 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

The Oilers are 24-14-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton has scored 131 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. McDavid leads the team with 23.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with 12 goals and has 24 points. Connor Brown has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 45 total assists and has 68 points. Leon Draisaitl has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Colin White: day to day (upper body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Oilers: None listed.