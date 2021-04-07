Memphis puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

Memphis Grizzlies (25-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (27-24, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hawks -2; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Atlanta aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Hawks are 13-9 on their home court. Atlanta is the Eastern Conference leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.8.

The Grizzlies are 13-9 in road games. Memphis averages 46.2 rebounds per game and is 19-7 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Grizzlies 122-112 in their last matchup on Dec. 26. Trae Young led Atlanta with 36 points, and Ja Morant paced Memphis scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 12.5 rebounds and averages 16.3 points. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 46.9% shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 117 points, 50.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, nine steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), De'Anthony Melton: out (leg).