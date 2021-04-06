Ex-Bulls assistant Nate Loenser to join Hoiberg at Nebraska

Former Chicago Bulls assistant Nate Loenser will join Nebraska as an assistant coach and Doc Sadler will become a special assistant to head coach Fred Hoiberg, the school announced Tuesday.

Loenser worked for Hoiberg for two years at Iowa State and for three years with the Bulls.

"This is the third time I had a chance to add Nate to my staff and believe that he is the best player development guy I have worked with,” Hoiberg said.

Loenser's coaching emphasis was on the offensive end, and he also handled a portion of opponent scouting and worked in player development for Hoiberg. Loenser also was an assistant at Southern Mississippi from 2004-10.

Sadler was Nebraska's head coach from 2006-12 and returned to Lincoln in 2019 after five years as Southern Mississippi's head coach. He was a full-time assistant the last two years and will take over the role of Bobby Lutz, who left last month to pursue other opportunities.

As special assistant to the head coach, Sadler will not be allowed to coach during practices and games.