Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Sunday's results
Seattle at Spokane
At Regina
Brandon vs. Saskatoon
At Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver vs. Prince George
Saturday's results
Edmonton 5 Red Deer 1
Winnipeg 5 Regina 2
Everett 4 Portland 1
Medicine Hat 6 Calgary 5 (OT)
Tri City 3 Spokane 2 (OT)
Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 2
At Kelowna, B.C.
Kamloops 4 Victoria 3 (OT)
Friday's results
Portland 6 Tri-City 2
Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 1
Edmonton 9 Red Deer 2
Everett 3 Seattle 1
Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 0
Moose Jaw 4 Saskatoon 0
Monday's games
Moose Jaw at Regina, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
Tuesday's games
Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Regina vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Comments