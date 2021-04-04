Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Sunday's results

Seattle at Spokane

At Regina

Brandon vs. Saskatoon

At Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver vs. Prince George

Saturday's results

Edmonton 5 Red Deer 1

Winnipeg 5 Regina 2

Everett 4 Portland 1

Medicine Hat 6 Calgary 5 (OT)

Tri City 3 Spokane 2 (OT)

Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 2

At Kelowna, B.C.

Kamloops 4 Victoria 3 (OT)

Friday's results

Portland 6 Tri-City 2

Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 1

Edmonton 9 Red Deer 2

Everett 3 Seattle 1

Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 0

Moose Jaw 4 Saskatoon 0

Monday's games

Moose Jaw at Regina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Tuesday's games

Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Regina vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

