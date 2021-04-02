Russell Wilson, Seahawks start state’s 1st high school girls flag-football league in Tacoma

Russell Wilson and his Seahawks are expanding the chances for kids to play flag football.

Specifically, they are giving girls a first-of-its-kind chance to do it. In Tacoma.

Seattle’s franchise quarterback and his NFL team are creating Washington’s first high-school club flag-football league for girls, at high schools throughout Tacoma and Pierce County. The new league will begin play next month.

“Let’s Go!!!” Wilson bellowed announcing the league on Twitter Thursday night.

Seattle’s franchise quarterback is the chairman of the NFL FLAG initiative. His Seahawks announced Thursday they are donating $50,000 as a grant to expand and start flag-football leagues for Washington’s youth.

The Seahawks are partnering with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA, the state’s governing body for high school sports), Nike and NFL Flag to send $25,000 of that $50,000 to Tacoma Public Schools. That money is to launch the state’s first girls club flag-football league at the high-school level. Nike will give $10,000 to provide each high school with equipment and custom uniforms.

The girls flag football season kicks off May 3. It will have teams from Foss, Lincoln, Mount Tahoma, Stadium, Wilson, Franklin Pierce, Washington, Spanaway Lake, Bethel and Graham-Kapowsin high schools

The inaugural girls flag season ends June 13.

The intent is to eventually make girls high school flag football a WIAA-sanctioned varsity sport across the Washington. If that happens, Nike has pledged to provide an additional $100,000 in uniforms and equipment to schools.

“We are so excited for our students to have this opportunity,” Tacoma Public Schools athletic director James Neil said in a statement. “And we are grateful for the support from partners as we start this inaugural season. This is just the beginning; we hope to continue and grow the program.”

The NFL named Wilson chairman of its global flag-football initiative last year. NFL FLAG is pledging to support the new girls league with coaching clinics, ideas on the best way to practice and play and supply consistent, uniform rules.

"We've been privileged to work with NFL FLAG Chairman @DangeRussWilson and the @Seahawks and are grateful for their support as we work to make flag accessible to more athletes across the country, and around the world." - @izellreese #femalesinflag https://t.co/r8iz1zvEdW — NFL FLAG (@NFLFLAG) April 1, 2021

The head of the WIAA sees 2021 as the perfect time to start this.

“The WIAA is committed to increasing participation opportunities for students across the state,” Mick Hoffman, the WIAA’s executive director, said. “We’ve seen the negative impact that the absence of sports and activities has had on our student population during the pandemic, and we know that re-engaging our students through sports and activities will be a critical part of the healing process for their overall physical and mental well-being.

“We’re excited to support this initiative and help grow participation opportunities for our member schools.”

Izell Reese, executive director of NFL FLAG said in a statement: “We’ve been privileged to work with NFL FLAG chairman Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks and are grateful for their support as we work to make flag accessible to more athletes across the country, and around the world.”

Seahawks president Chuck Arnold was born and raised in Tacoma. He is particularly proud to begin the girls flag-football league in his native Pierce County.

“The Seahawks are committed to spreading a love of the game of football for all youth in our community, so we are thrilled to support additional opportunities for kids to play NFL FLAG,” Arnold, who graduated from Curtis High School, said. “Flag football is a fun way for kids to learn the fundamentals of the game, and we believe the new teams in Pierce County will serve as a catalyst for other local high schools to launch girls flag teams in the years to come.”

The Seahawks are also donating $15,000 to the Seattle Parks and Recreation department and $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of King County to create scholarships for kids to participate in flag-football programs.