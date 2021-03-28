Devin Booker, Suns outlast Hornets in OT, improve to 31-14

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker scores past the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 16 and the Phoenix Suns outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 101-97 in overtime Sunday.

Deandre Ayton added 14 points, and Mikal Bridges had 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high six steals. The Suns, second in the Western Conference at 31-14, have won three of four on their Southeast swing.

Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 30 points, and Terry Rozier had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges added 18 points, 12 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward scored 15 points.

A crowd of 3,850 saw the Hornets force overtime, with Rozier’s 3-pointer tying it at 90 with 33.5 seconds left.

TRAIL BLAZERS 122, RAPTORS 1117

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes, Damian Lillard had 22 points and 11 assists, and Portland beat Toronto.

Pascal Siakam had 26 points and eight rebounds, and Fred VanVleet added 20 points and eight assists for Toronto, The Raptors lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

The game was played three days after the trade deadline move in which the Raptors sent Norman Powell to the Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.