Sacramento takes on Cleveland after Fox’s 44-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-25, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers after De'Aaron Fox scored 44 points in the Kings' 141-119 win against the Warriors.

The Kings are 11-12 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-3 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-16 away from home. Cleveland ranks fourth in the league with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.0.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Cavaliers 119-105 in their last meeting on March 22. Fox led Sacramento with 30 points, and JaVale McGee paced Cleveland scoring 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 24.6 points and 7.3 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Allen has shot 62.3% and is averaging 13.8 points for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 16 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 44 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 47.8% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 101 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: day to day (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: out (abdominal/appendicitis), Kevin Love: out (calf).