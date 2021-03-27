Wizards face the Pistons on 3-game slide

Detroit Pistons (12-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (15-28, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup against Detroit as losers of three in a row.

The Wizards are 5-20 in conference play. Washington ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 48.4 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 11.8.

The Pistons are 8-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 7-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Westbrook is averaging 9.8 rebounds and 25.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.3 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Mason Plumlee is averaging 3.8 assists and 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 114.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points on 47.6% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Davis Bertans: day to day (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: day to day (foot).

Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (spine), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).