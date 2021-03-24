Sports

Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski dies in avalanche at 40

The Associated Press

PARIS

Julie Pomagalski, a former Olympic snowboarder from France, has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40.

Pomagalski competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Games. She won gold in the snowboard cross at the world championships in 1999.

The French ski federation said Wednesday that Pomagalski died Tuesday but did not specify the location. French and Swiss media widely reported that the avalanche took place on Gemsstock mountain in the Swiss canton of Uri.

The federation said a guide, Bruno Cutelli, also died in the avalanche.

The French Olympic team offered its condolences on Twitter.

“The tragic death of Julie, an Olympian and world champion snowboarder, leaves the French Olympic team in mourning for one of its own,” the team said.

  Comments  

Football

Mike Preston: Hard work about to pay off for Victor Dimukeje after journey from Nigeria to NFL draft

Women's Basketball

Mike Jensen: The NCAA women’s tournament landed in the spotlight for inequity

Men's Basketball

Shannon Ryan: Racist messages sent to Illinois star Kofi Cockburn and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell are another reminder how far we still need to go — in life and sports

Men's Basketball

Bob Wojnowski: Michigan plows through pressure, pumps life into championship hopes

Men's Basketball

Paul Zeise: There is no such thing as a ‘can’t-miss’ hire in college athletics

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service